LSU players criticized, threatened with arrest for smoking cigars in locker room after winning national title

Posted 8:30 am, January 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WJW) – LSU’s celebrations of its 42-25 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night are making headlines.

LSU Football tweeted a video of the players smoking cigars in the locker room.

According to AL.com, a police officer came into the locker room and told the players anyone smoking would be subject to arrest because it was a no smoking facility.

No one was arrested.

Other people criticized the video, saying it was not a good look for athletes to be smoking.

