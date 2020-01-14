LSU players criticized, threatened with arrest for smoking cigars in locker room after winning national title

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WJW) – LSU’s celebrations of its 42-25 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night are making headlines.

LSU Football tweeted a video of the players smoking cigars in the locker room.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

According to AL.com, a police officer came into the locker room and told the players anyone smoking would be subject to arrest because it was a no smoking facility.

No one was arrested.

Other people criticized the video, saying it was not a good look for athletes to be smoking.

Is that building not a non smoking establishment? And do you really want your athletes smoking? It’s not a good look. — Allen Smith (@BigAl_CSS_Lucas) January 14, 2020

I love it!!! But im a little surprised LSU put out something promoting athlete's smoking… They have alot of young kids looking up to them. — brandi acord (@brandi_acord) January 14, 2020

