Lake effect returns on Thursday; Messy weekend ahead

Quiet conditions are expected overnight and for the first part of Wednesday.

There’s a slim chance of a stray shower late day Wednesday. A cold front crosses NE Ohio Wednesday night carrying along with it the chance of a few light rain showers. Then, some lake effect snow will continue through much of the day on Thursday.

Accumulations will be light…coating-2″ for the primary and secondary snow belt locales.

Otherwise, Friday looks good before the next bigger weathermaker heads our way this weekend.

Speaking of the weekend: Colder air lending way to the change from mix (AM Saturday) to rain (PM Saturday) to snow (Saturday night). Those living in the snow belt will be revving up their snow blowers by late this weekend and early next week as a much colder weather pattern begins to set up shop for a few days.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: