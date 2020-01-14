Kevin Stefanski on new job: ‘I can’t wait to get started’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We are getting out first look at Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski arriving in Cleveland for his new job.

Shortly after announcing that he would be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Browns posted video of Stefanski, 37, arriving in Cleveland and checking out his new office at the team headquarters in Berea.

“I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get started. I can’t wait to walk into that building and shake some hands and get to meet everybody and see the people that are going to be a part of this thing moving forward,” Stefanski said as he rode from the airport to Berea.

“This is awesome,” Stefanski said as he walked into the headquarters for the first time since accepting the coaching job.

“When do we get to work?” Stefanski asked as he checked out his new office.

The former Vikings offensive coordinator becomes the 18th full-time head coach in franchise history.

The Browns tweeted a picture that showed Stefanski signing his contract.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, he signed a five-year deal.

Browns gave new HC Kevin Stefanski a five-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2020

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a news release on Monday. “We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season. Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more.”

Stefanski will be introduced during a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here