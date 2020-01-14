× I-Team: Body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly possibly found inside chimney

PORT CLINTON, Ohio ( WJW)- Police sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that the body of missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly has been recovered inside a vacant home located near where he lived.

Sources say his body was found behind a wall, possibly inside the chimney of the home.

Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence. Sources added that a portion of the home’s wall was removed.

Harley had not been seen since he left home on December 20 for school.

He never arrived. The house across the street from where the Dilly’s live is unoccupied and used as more of a vacation-type home.

Law enforcement had been searching for Harley for weeks without any trace of him.

Port Clinton police are holding a press conference at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

**Continuing coverage here**