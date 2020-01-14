Fox Recipe Box: Cheesy Creamy Italian Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When country chef Lee Ann Miller says her family loved a new recipe she made for them, we know it’s going to be good. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make a comforting and delicious Cheesy Creamy Italian Soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Cheesy Creamy Italian Soup

1-3/4 lb. ground Hot Italian Sausage

1 large (1 cup) sweet onion, chopped

2 to 3 Tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

6 cups chicken broth

4 cups Kale, leafs stripped and chopped

1 Tablespoon flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

2 to 3 cups cooked bow tie pasta (I use 3)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

Fresh chopped parsley, for serving

In a soup kettle fry sausage and drain excess fat.

Return sausage to kettle and add onions, garlic and oregano.

Simmer until onions are cooked approximately 5 minutes.

Add chicken broth, sun dried tomatoes, salts & pepper.

Allow to simmer another 5 minutes.

Whisk in T. flour to whipping cream and slowly add to soup mixture.

Allow to heat but not boil.

Add shredded cheddar cheese and allow to melt.

Lastly, add chopped kale and cooked pasta and combine.

Allow to simmer and slightly thicken.

Be careful not to boil the heavy whipping cream.

*I always “taste test” before serving and add salt, garlic salt, or seasoned salt if I feel my soup/dish needs more flavor for our family. Don’t be afraid to add more seasoning if your family prefers it!

Garnish each bowl of soup with a sprinkle of Parmesan and fresh parsley.