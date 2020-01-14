Former art teacher who pleaded guilty to voyeurism sentenced to time in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW ) -- A former art teacher who pleaded guilty to charges he used a cellphone to look up girls' skirts was sentenced Tuesday to time in jail and a fine.

Robert Altenburger, a former Hillsdale Local Schools teacher, was sentenced to 540 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Altenburger is accused of secretly videotaping the victims under their clothing. The victims range in age from 11-15.

The charges against Altenburger were filed in October.

