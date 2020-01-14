I-Team: Body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly possibly found inside chimney

Cuyahoga County officials to introduce BYOBag campaign, reusable bag giveaway

Posted 10:27 am, January 14, 2020, by

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — County and local leaders will introduce a BYOBag campaign at a press conference Tuesday.

The campaign will be launched at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Euclid Senior Center. The county is expected to announce a reusable bag giveaway as part of the campaign.

The county’s plastic bag ban went into effect Jan. 1. It prohibits retailers from providing disposable bags at the check-out.

They still are permitted to provide recyclable paper bags and sell reusable bags. The new ban applies to retail stores of all types along with convenience stores, grocery stores, service stations and drug stores.

