Browns introduce head coach Kevin Stefanski; Haslam and DePodesta address rumors

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Kevin Stefanski is undeterred and undaunted.

The Cleveland Browns formally introduced their 18th full-time head coach on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski talked about the incredible fan base and his respect for the franchise history; phrases echoed by the Browns head coaches who came before him. Then he spoke calmly and confidently about his plans for Cleveland: a culture of accountability and a shared vision. There were no talks about the Super Bowl, just the challenge ahead.

Stefanski said he does not know if he will call plays next season or if that responsibility will go to his to-be-named offensive coordinator. He said he wants the offense to be explosive, with a marriage between the pass and run games. He also noted the young and talented players on offense, which gives him many ways to attack a defense.

“Personality is welcome. Production is required,” Stefanski said.

He kept his sense of humor, saying he promised the kids a dog and a trip to Disney. He also made a basketball reference, a nod to his dad, Ed Stefanski, who played professionally before becoming an exec in the NBA.

“I want to be the point guard for this organization. I want to bring the ball up, but then I want to share the basketball and let someone else get an easy bucket,” Stefanski said.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta also spoke and dispelled a few rumors. Haslam confirmed he meets with head coach on Mondays after games. He would not elaborate on why the chose Stefanski over other candidates, like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Since it’s not often that DePodesta meets with the media, the former baseball executive fielded a few questions about analytics. Earlier, Stefanski said he will not be required to meet with the analytics department on Fridays to go over the game. He called analytics another tool, saying, “Information is power.”

“When I think of analytics, I think of a framework to make decisions,” DePodesta said. “It’s all about uncertainty so what framework can you use to better the odds?”

DePodesta said his job is to, “Implement a shared vision.” He did not say he signed a new contract with the Browns, but added he expects to be in Cleveland. He also denied that Stefanski was his top choice during last year’s coaching search.

