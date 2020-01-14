Asphyxiation ruled cause of death for 14-year-old Harley Dilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ottawa County Coroner's Office determined Harley Dilly died from compressive asphyxia.

The 14-year-old Port Clinton boy disappeared on Dec. 20, prompting massive search efforts. Authorities found his body in a house on Fulton Street, near his own home, on Monday.

The coroner's office said the manner of death appears to be accidental. Toxicology results are still pending.

"It appears that Harley climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered the chimney," said Police Chief Robert Hickman. "Once in the chimney, Harley's jacket and glasses were pushed from the chimney through a flue and into the second floor of the house. The chimney was blocked between the second and first floor which trapped Harley. The chimney is approximately 9 inches by 13 inches in size."

The house was unoccupied and used as a vacation home.

Continuing coverage of this story here