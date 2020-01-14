50s in the forecast before big temperature drop later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We have a quiet couple of days ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the 50’s Tuesday!

There’s a slim chance of a stray shower PM Wednesday. Cold front passes Wednesday night with some lake effect snow possible Thursday. Accumulations will be light. Otherwise, Friday looks good before the next LARGER system this weekend.

WEEKEND: Colder air lending way to the change from wintry mix to snow. Winter lovers rejoice!

Early next week will sport highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

