33 catalytic converters stolen across Akron in one week

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police are looking for suspects after nearly three dozen catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in seven separate incidents over the course of seven days.

Police said the thefts happened at locations throughout the city. The targets include an auto dealership and a bus company, as well as random businesses and locations. Investigators believe the incidents occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13.

A total of 33 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles after someone removed the converters, causing exhaust damage. Police said in at least one incident, the thief or thieves cut a hole through a fence to gain access to the property.

Investigators said it appears all the incidents are related, but they have no suspects. They are also checking for surveillance video from several businesses for clues.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO to 274637. All callers can remain anonymous.