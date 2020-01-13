× Tim McGraw coming to Blossom this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Tim McGraw on Monday announced his 2020 Here On Earth Tour, and one of his stops will be in Northeast Ohio.

According to his website, he’s set to perform at Blossom Music Center on July 24. His website says tickets will be on sale soon.

The tour includes special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress.

Excited to announce the 2020 #HereOnEarth Tour with guests @Midland and @IngridAndress! Plus two special stadium shows in LA and Philly with @LukeCombs!!! Tour listings and ticket info available at https://t.co/pdXkJ2DJfu See you out there! pic.twitter.com/48RqsyJwiS — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 13, 2020

McGraw said two special stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia will include Luke Combs.

**More stories on Tim McGraw, here**