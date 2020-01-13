Tim McGraw coming to Blossom this summer
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Tim McGraw on Monday announced his 2020 Here On Earth Tour, and one of his stops will be in Northeast Ohio.
According to his website, he’s set to perform at Blossom Music Center on July 24. His website says tickets will be on sale soon.
The tour includes special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress.
McGraw said two special stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia will include Luke Combs.
