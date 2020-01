DAYTON (WJW)- A statewide alert has been issued to help find a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Robert Harper, 87, was last seen Sunday leaving his assisted living facility on Denlinger Road around 4 p.m.

Authorities say Mr. Harper is also a diabetic.

His vehicle is a 1992 Chrysler Fifth Avenue with Ohio license plate, DKL4223

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.

39.814173 -84.273851