Seen on TV: 1/12/20

Here are the web links for Sunday, January 12, 2020:
- Click here for information for school officials on closing school
- Click here for more on Cleveland Magazine’s Most Interesting People 2020
- Click here to watch Will Smith’s rap history
- Click here for more on Tribe Fest
- Click here more on Cleveland Metroparks Owl Hoot-enanny
- Click here for information on the Fight For Air Climb
- Click here for more on McKinley Community Outreach Center
- Click here for more on the Ohio RV Supershow
- Click here to send a Valentine’s Day card to the troops
- Click here for info on being a Florida theme park tester
- Click here for more on the Browns Rally Possum Bobblehead
- Click here for more on how to help victims of the Australia fires
- Click here for more on how you can apply to drive the Wienermobile
- Click here for more on how to donate to the Red Cross
- Click here for the best diets of 2020
- Click here for the KonMari Home Tidying Checklist
- Click here for more on Cleveland Runs & Races
- Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
- Click here for more on Topgolf Cleveland
- Click here for more on St. Jude
- Click here for Crime Stoppers information
- Click here to share your love story with FOX 8
- Click here for Smoking Cessation Program at Cleveland Clinic
- Click here for the snow day calculator
- Click here for Tribe Fest info
- Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
- Click here for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
- Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
- Click here to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
- Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
- Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
- Click here for more on Jet Express
- Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
- Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc