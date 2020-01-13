Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

SANDRINGHAM, England (CNN) —- Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family has agreed on a “period of transition,” during which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will split their time between Canada and the UK, after the couple announced last week they wished to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The statement came after Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry met at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, 100 miles north of London, to discuss the couple’s future.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2020

The full statement reads:

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family." "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

