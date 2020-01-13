Police release video of Cleveland Heights armed robbery prank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- Police body cameras were rolling as officers responded to the call of an armed robbery in Cleveland Heights Wednesday night.

“I’m so scared. I’m so scared, please get to my house. My kids,” the victim said in the video.

“As officers were continuing to learn more information, our dispatch reported they got a second call from a young man who said he was trying to prank his mother,” said Chief Annette Mecklenburg, with Cleveland Heights police.

Cleveland Heights police said the 17-year-old and his three friends put on ski masks, forced the woman to the kitchen floor with an airsoft gun and demanded her money.

“So they were basically shooting a robbery scene without the mother knowing so they could post it to YouTube,” Mecklenburg said.

The teen and one of his friends were arrested. They are facing juvenile charges. The other two, 19-year-old Isaiah Welch and 18-year-old Jeramy Perry, are facing charges that include inducing panic.

“You can see she is petrified. She was so, so scared, the neighbors as well. She went to a neighbor’s house. This had an effect not just on the mother, but the community at large,” Mecklenberg said.