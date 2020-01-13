Ohio couple celebrating 68 years says ‘zip your lip’ if you want a lasting marriage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) - Howard and Geneva Cully celebrated 68 years of marriage Sunday in Toledo.

The couple started dating in 1951.

The two have a tradition of wearing matching outfits and have done so for decades.

WTOL asked them the secret to a long marriage.

“You learn to zip your lip instead of saying things that hurt,” said Geneva.

Howard agreed.

“Keeping your mouth shut and being very careful of what you say."

Both Geneva and Howard are now in their late 80s and hope to celebrate many more.

