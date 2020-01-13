× Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective killed after helping elderly woman cross the street

(CNN) — An off-duty detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was helping a person cross the street Sunday when she was hit by a car and died.

Det. Amber Leist, 41, was driving around 11 a.m. PST when she noticed a person fall while crossing the street. Leist got out of her car to help the person and was hit by another car while heading back to hers, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Sunday.

Several media outlets including the Associated Press report the person was an elderly woman.

The driver of the car that hit Leist stopped and attempted to render aid, said Los Angeles Police Commander Marc Reina.

Leist was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, Villanueva said.

Today, @LASDHQ is grieving. We are shocked/stunned by the sudden loss of a family member. Amber Leist, a @WHDLASD detective, and 12 year veteran of LASD, was fatally struck by a vehicle in @LACity while assisting others. She was an outstanding detective who lead by example. pic.twitter.com/PcNIlAfTz8 — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 13, 2020

“This is a sad day for us,” Villanueva said. “She was an outstanding detective who would lead by example.”

Fault has not been determined at this point, Reina said.

Leist was a 12-year veteran of the department who worked as a school resource officer and a patrol officer before reaching the rank of detective, Villanueva said.

She leaves behind two sons, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old who is on active duty with the Navy, Villanueva said.

A procession for Leist took place Sunday night. Her body was transported from Cedars Sinai Hospital to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.