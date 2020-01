Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We've got a quiet couple of days ahead of us, but our rollercoaster temperatures continue.

By the middle of the week, we’ll be back into the 50s!

Monday’s School Bus Forecast:

There is a FLOOD WARNING in effect for Sandusky through Wednesday morning because the Portage River is above flood stage.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

