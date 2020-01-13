× Matchbox Twenty summer tour coming to Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS (WJW)- Matchbox Twenty is bringing their summer tour to Northeast Ohio.

The multi-platinum pop-rock band announced they are going on a 50+ city tour that kicks off July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

All dates also feature special guest The Wallflowers.

Matchbox Twenty Fanclub members can purchase tickets beginning Tues., Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com.