Man to be sentenced Monday for setting a deputy on fire in Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) - Jay Brannon, 49, is scheduled for sentencing Monday on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson in an attack that seriously injured a Portage County Sheriff's deputy.

Brannon plead guilty to the charges last week.

Authorities were attempting to serve felony warrants on Brannon in Rootstown in February 2019 when it happened.

A press release stated Brannon ignited a can of flammable liquid and "proceeded to make threats that he was going to, 'Kill the cops.'"

He threw the ignited can of liquid at officers, striking Sgt. James Acklin, according to sheriff's office.

Sgt. Acklin was burned over 20% of his body.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.