Lawmaker in Illinois proposes adding ‘sexting’ to sex education classes

CHICAGO, Illinois (WJW) – Sex education classes in Illinois would be required to include a discussion on sexting if lawmakers pass a bill that’s been introduced.

House Bill 4007, would require sex ed in grades 6-12 to include material on the legal and social risks of sharing sexually explicit images, messages and videos.

New Jersey has a similar law in place.

Many schools say they already include the conversation in their sex ed classes.

The bill has been referred to the Rules Committee.

