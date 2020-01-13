January 13, 2020: Cozy in Cleveland

Posted 11:00 am, January 13, 2020, by

Burntwood Tavern
8188 Brecksville Rd
Brecksville, Ohio 44141
(440) 546-7680
https://www.burntwoodtavern.com/

Loganberry Books
13015 Larchmere Boulevard
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120 USA
216-795-9800
http://www.loganberrybooks.com/

Artisan Coffee
662 Canton Rd.
Akron, OH 44312
Phone # 234-334-6105
https://www.artisancoffeeshop.com/

White Oaks
777 Cahoon Rd.
Westlake, OH 44145
https://white-oaks.com/cmswo/
Quintealia’s Tea Parlor
14585 E Park St,
Burton, OH 44021
http://quintealias.com/

The Himalayan Cave
 9130 Tyler Blvd,
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 290-0999
https://www.thehimalayancave.com/

Appletree Books
12419 Cedar Road,
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
(216) 791 2665
https://appletree-books.com/

The Wine Mill
4964 Akron Cleveland Rd,
Peninsula, OH 44264
(234) 571-2594
https://www.thewinemill.com/

Macaron Tea Room
203 E. Royalton Rd. Suite 114
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 334-9119
https://www.themacarontearoom.com/

Quintana’s Speakeasy
2200 S Taylor Rd,
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 262-8288
https://qbds.net/speakeasy/

Brewed Awakening
5485 Liberty Ave,
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 963-9334
https://brewedawakeningvermilion.com/

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.