It's official! Cleveland Browns name Kevin Stefanski new head coach

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, the team officially announced Monday evening.

He becomes the 18th full-time head coach in franchise history. This is his first head coaching position.

Stefanski, 37, signed a five-year contract, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a news release on Monday.

“We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season. Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more.

Stefanski spent 14 seasons with Minnesota, working under three different head coaches. During his first full season as offensive coordinator, the Vikings posted a 10-6 regular season record and stunned the Saints in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

“I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle,” Stefanski said.

“I think the eager part for me is to get to work, buckle down and start to put together a program. Before you know it, the players are back in the building and we’re going to be putting a system together offensively, defensively, etc. I think that’s the fun part, when these guys get back in this building.”

Stefanski will be introduced during a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday.

