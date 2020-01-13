I-Team: New fallout from drone drop into local jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found some charges have now been filed for drugs and cell phones dropped into the Euclid Jail by a drone, but a big question surrounding the case is still a mystery.

Charges have been filed against the man suspected of getting the shipment dropped from the sky, but investigators are still trying to identify the person behind the drone.

Last year, the I-Team gave you the first look at security video showing what happened. An inmate outdoors in a recreation area of the Euclid Jail can be seen circling and waiting for something to fall from the sky.

Now, Aaron Nickerson has been indicted.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say he collected two phones, a phone charger, marijuana, and cigars. They say he had been locked up there for a bank robbery.

Investigators are still working to track down the person to blame for flying the drone and dropping the phones and drugs into the jail. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has followed up on the case. We’re told detectives are tracking some leads.

And this comes with law enforcement more and more concerned about bad guys using drones around prisons and jails anywhere on your streets to commit crimes.

Asst. Cuyahoga Co. Prosecutor Andrew Gatti said, “We’re still looking for that drone operator. For us, it’s important that we know who that person is.”

Prosecutors have seen drones make illegal drops at other lock-ups. And they are watching for drones in the wrong hands to be used in other ways, too.

Gatti added, “You know, black-market operators like this, they’re using new technology to conceal themselves from law enforcement every day. We’ve gotta be on top of that.”

What happened at the Euclid Jail was so well-planned, prosecutors say one phone even had been specially sealed before it got dropped behind bars.

Investigators say Nickerson is now waiting to be sentenced on his bank robbery charges. And if convicted in the drone case, he faces more hard time that could be added to that.