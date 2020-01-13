× I-Team: Jackson Township police investigate woman’s homicide

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (WJW)- The Fox 8-I-Team has learned authorities are investigating a woman’s murder.

Police sources say she worked at a group home in Jackson Township and was stabbed when she was leaving. Her body was found by her car early this morning.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. It is not known if any arrests were made.

FOX 8 is awaiting additional information to be released. BCI and police are investigating.

