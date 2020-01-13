Here we go again! Cleveland Browns set to introduce Coach Stefanski this week

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-20.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have a team full of talent.

Now, they have a new leader.

The Browns announced over the weekend they hired Kevin Stefanski as the team’s 18th head coach.

Will Coach Stefanski be the person to figure out how to make all the pieces work?

It is Stefanski’s first head coaching position.

He’s been with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006.

He became a Quarterbacks coach in 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Stefanski is credited with strengthening the Vikings’ offense, despite their abysmal showing against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

His offense there relied heavily on the run game, which would be key for explosive players like Nick Chubb.

Many believe the Vikings made the playoffs this season because of Stefanski.

Stefanski will have to hire a coordinator and staff.

An official announcement from the Browns is expected Monday, and Stefanski will be introduced early in the week.

