Free books for kids: Imagination Library starts today in the Buckeye State

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS (WJW)- A new program kicks off today in the Buckeye State that encourages young kids to read.

Governor Mike DeWine and legendary singer Dolly Parton have teamed up to bring books to children across Ohio.

The Imagination Library will provide every child in the state, from birth to 5 years old a free, new book in the mail each month.

The program, which is funded by the Ohio Legislature for two years, helps promote early childhood literacy.

Their goal is to provide every kindergartener with 60 books by the time they start school.

First Lady Fran DeWine will be kicking off the Imagination Library Monday at the Warrensville Heights Library.

To enroll in the program click here.