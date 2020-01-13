Fox Recipe Box: Breakfast Cookies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you find yourself getting hungry and cranky mid-morning, these Mindful Breakfast Cookie might be a good way to start your day! Susan Albers, PsyD is a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic and also a bestselling author. Her new book ‘Hanger Managerment: Master Your Hunger And Improve Your Mood, Mind, and Relationship” offers 45 tips to turn hanger into happiness. This recipe is one of her favorite suggestions and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned more. You can learn more about Dr. Albers book and work by clicking here.

MINDFUL BREAKFAST COOKIE

1 cup natural peanut butter (or almond or soy butter)

1/4 cup honey

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed up

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 1/4 cups whole or quick oats

1/2 cup dried cranberries or raisins

2/3 cup chopped nuts, such as cashews, almonds, walnuts or pistachios

Optional: Flax seeds, chia seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixer, beat peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract, mashed bananas, salt and

cinnamon.

Then, add in the oats, dried cranberries and nuts and mix.

Make 1/4-cup mounds of the cookie dough.

Place onto the baking sheet. Then, flattening each cookie slightly.

Bake the cookies for 14 to 16 minutes. They are done when they are golden brown.

However, they are still soft.

Remove the cookies. Cool for 5 minutes.