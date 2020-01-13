Dog killed, two injured in fire at home on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland firefighters were called to a house fire Monday morning.

The initial calls went out just before 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of East 113th Street.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Well-involved occupied House Fire E.113 & Clarebird in 5th Battalion. Occupants reported safely out. No injuries. Crews checking for extension. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/lBbVwcHJNk — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 13, 2020

Firefighters initially said no one was hurt, but later said two people were transported and their dog was killed in the fire.

A woman who lived in the home climbed to the roof when the fire broke out, and then climbed down with the help of a neighbor.

