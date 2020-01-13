Columbus police say woman found dead after explosion was stabbed to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a woman found dead after an explosion and house fire was stabbed to death and her husband and their 2-year-old daughter died from smoke inhalation.

Columbus police previously said 42-year-old Gary Morris likely died from his own actions and the deaths of his wife, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, and daughter, Serina Morris, are being investigated as homicides.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom at the Columbus home the night of Jan. 1.

Firefighters later found the bodies inside the home.

Two other children who lived at the home were not there that night.

