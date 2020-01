Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jason Knasinski as one of Cleveland's Own.

Jason has dedicated his life to helping the homeless and disadvantaged in Richland County through the Reaching Out program.

He helps get homeless men to appointments, rehabs and is currently working on a home that will give them permanent housing.

To submit your nomination for Cleveland's Own, click here.