Cleveland police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed 79-year-old man in crosswalk

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, on Friday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m., a 79-year-old man was in the crosswalk at Superior Ave. and E. 99th St. when he was struck by a vehicle; that vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a smaller dark blue car with six-seven seashells/diamond-type shapes on the rear trunk deck.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to please call the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5290.

Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers: call or text 216-25-CRIME.