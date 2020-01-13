Cavs rookie Dylan Windler out for rest of season with leg injury

Posted 6:21 pm, January 13, 2020, by

Dylan Windler of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said Monday that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback, and the team said he will now undergo surgery.

The team said Windler will have the operation on Jan. 21. After surgery, Cleveland will have a better timeline for when he may come back.

The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs were enamored with his shooting ability after he made 43% of his 3-pointers last season.

Windler recently got a second opinion on his injury from an orthopedist in Indianapolis.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.