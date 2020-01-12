Waking up to winter: Temps plunge, winds die down

We’re waking up feeling like January!  Temps plunged into the upper 20’s Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens!  Talk about a WEATHER WHIPLASH!

bWhere’s winter?  Several factors around the world–northern Pacific, Indian Ocean and Northern Atlantic–will be driving the MILDER trend in the middle of January.

Some indications temperatures will trend back down around the 3rd week of January.

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.

