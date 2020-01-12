National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Ohio yesterday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Miami County Saturday.

One occurred in Troy and the other near Fletcher.

Two EF0 tornadoes have been confirmed in Miami County. One in the city of Troy and the other near Fletcher. https://t.co/QjgWqEs1ht — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 12, 2020

According to NWS, the Troy tornado touched down on the southwest edge of the city, crossing the city center and the Great Miami River before lifting on the northeast edge of the city.

The Fletcher tornado touched down on the east side of Troy, crossing the south side of Fletcher and ending near the intersection of Burr Oak-New Hope Road and Snyder Road.

The tornadoes were on the ground for about three miles.

High wind advisories were issued for much of Ohio Saturday as a cold front moved through the area.

For more on the tornadoes, click here.