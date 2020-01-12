Missouri woman charged with killing her infant twins

Posted 8:49 pm, January 12, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WJW) — A Missouri woman who claimed she gave birth to stillborn twins has been charged with killing her children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told KY3 that the 25-year-old mother gave birth to twins, a boy and girl, and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel.  She reported their birth on Wednesday.

Officials say both babies were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

The mother has been with two counts of second-degree murder and child abuse.

She is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.