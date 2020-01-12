Father of missing Berea teen passing out fliers, asking for help as search continues

January 12, 2020
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Berea are still searching for a missing teen.

Olivia, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Milton Street, off Prospect Road and near the Metroparks.

Her father was handing out fliers at Spudnuts in Berea Sunday morning in her search.

She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and black high-top shoes. Berea police say she was carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.

