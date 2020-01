OHIO (WJW) — Hundreds of FirstEnergy customers are without power after last night’s winds.

As of 9:30 a.m., the following outages were reported:

— Trumbull County: 632

— Summit County: 427

— Portage County: 813

— Ashtabula County: 537

For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here.

It’s still blustery with winds gusting to 30 MPH at times mainly east of I-77. Winds will continue to decrease throughout the day.

For the Fox 8 Forecast, click here.