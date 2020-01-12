× Doylestown police issue trafficking prevention tips during ‘National Human Trafficking Awareness Month’

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Doylestown Police Department has issued tips to help citizens avoid being a victim of this modern form of slavery.

Here are the tips Lt. Milburn shared on the department’s Facebook page:

Trust your instincts and know that “gut feelings” are real. Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. That means stay off your phone and keep your head up. Stand tall, walk with confidence, and look people in the eye w hen they pass. Let a trusted friend or family member know if you are in danger or if it feels like something is suspicious. Give a close friend or family member access to your phone GPS location using a trusted smartphone app. Avoid walking alone if possible and walk and park your vehicle in well-lit areas. Don’t trust easily and use social media wisely. Meet strangers in public places.

Doylestown police are asking that parents please share their information with their kids, especially college-aged children who are returning to campus soon for classes.

According to the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, from 2017 to 2018 Ohioans reported the fourth-highest number of human trafficking cases to the National Hotline, after California, Texas and Florida.

In 2017, these reports from Ohioans led to the identification of 509 victims, 228 traffickers and 73 trafficking businesses.

