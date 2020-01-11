Weekend forecast: High winds, rain & cold heading our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Breaking the record highs Saturday! We hit 70°!

But, more rain and wind comes Saturday night.

A HIGH WIND WARNING issued for much of Northeast Ohio continues until Sunday morning. A very dynamic system is affecting us!

Winds will be even more intense overnight, as we are expected to see wind gusts of 60mph. Be prepared for power outages and trees down. This could make travel difficult. We will continue to see rain and possible storms as the temperature begin to drop.

Our 2nd round of heavier rain arrives later this afternoon accompanied by a line of embedded storms. Parts of our area are in a MARGINAL RISK with the threat of damaging winds as a thin line of storms move through.

The cold front moves through tonight and that’s when our big temperature drop occurs. We’re waking up feeling like January! Temps plunge into the upper 20s Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens! Talk about weather whiplash!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

