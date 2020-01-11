Weather whiplash: High winds, cold front moving in overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Winds will be even more intense overnight Saturday, as we are expected to see gusts of 60 mph.

Because of these winds, the National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING that is in effect through Sunday morning.

Be prepared for power outages and trees down. This could make travel difficult. We will continue to see rain and possible storms as the temperature begins to drop.

Parts of Northeast Ohio are in a MARGINAL RISK with the threat of damaging winds as a thin line of storms moves through.

We are waking up feeling like January: Temps plunge into the upper 20s Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens. Talk about weather whiplash!

