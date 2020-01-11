Waitress receives $1,800 tip, uses money to pay it forward to Australia wildfire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WJW) — A waitress who received a generous tip is now using the money to pay it forward.

Kathleen Moreno received a more than $1,800 tip after serving a small group of people at Sacramento's Wildwood Kitchen and Bar Tuesday night, KCRA reports.

She says she treated the group with respect and kindness but was in shock when she got the check back. The group's tab totaled nearly $165, but the total amount paid read $2,000.

"When she wrote the tip, I thought she just wrote that the total was $200. And then I looked closer — and there was an extra zero. I couldn't stop shaking for about 30 minutes to an hour," Moreno told the news outlet.

Moreno works two jobs to pay for her college culinary education. She says she will use some of the tip money for repairs to her car, but despite all of her own financial obligations, she sent some money to help the victims of the wildfires in Australia.

"She paid it forward to me, she didn't have to do that," Moreno reportedly said. "I'm a firm believer in karma. What you put into the world is what you get back."