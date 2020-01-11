Live video: Port Clinton police chief speaks on missing teen as volunteers prepare to search

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– Volunteers gathered in Port Clinton Saturday morning to search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

He was last seen on Dec. 20 on his way to school.

Dilly is 4 foot 9 and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $17,000 is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

