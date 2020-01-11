Live video: Port Clinton police chief speaks on missing teen as volunteers prepare to search

Posted 8:56 am, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 08:58AM, January 11, 2020

Live Video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– Volunteers gathered in Port Clinton Saturday morning to search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

He was last seen on Dec. 20 on his way to school.

Dilly is 4 foot 9 and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $17,000 is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.