Vermont legislators propose bill legalizing adult prostitution

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WJW) — Lawmakers in Vermont are considering a bill that would legalize adult prostitution.

According to WPTZ, the proposal is currently pending in the state's House Judiciary Committee.

The bill is sponsored by four female lawmakers who argue that decriminalizing sex work could improve the safety and health of workers, as well as reduce violence.

"The underlying question is do we need to criminalize consensual sex between adults on any terms?" Rep. Selene Colburn is quoted saying.

Officials say sex trafficking, exploitation and solicitation of minors would still remain serious felonies.