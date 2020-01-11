Unseasonably warm; Wind advisory remains in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unseasonably warm this morning with temperatures around 60°! We’re breaking records today with highs expected to climb into the mid and upper 60’s.

A very dynamic system affecting us over the next 24 hours. Here are the latest alerts.

*WIND ADVISORY: Saturday morning through midday Sunday with gusts 50+mph.

*FLOOD WATCH: NW Ohio … through Saturday evening… will receive 2-3″+ of rain by Saturday evening.

Our 2nd round of heavier rain Saturday PM will be accompanied by a line of embedded storms. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 MPH possible these storms barrel through the area. A MARGINAL RISK has also been issued by the SPC for our viewing area as this line of rain/thunderstorms scrolls across NE Ohio.

The cold front moves through tonight and that’s when our big temperature drop occurs. Our mid 60’s at midnight will fall into the low 30’s by daybreak.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: