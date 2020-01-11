Police urge parents to discuss ‘stranger danger’ with children after Texas man tries luring kids with ‘music video’ shoot

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — Police in Texas are reminding parents to teach their children about “stranger danger” after a suspicious incident occurred at an apartment complex.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a mother witnessed a man driving a black sedan approach her children.

He reportedly parked his car and began to speak to the children, asking if they “wanted to go with him and be in a music video.”

The kids did not respond to the man and he did not get out of his vehicle.

However, police are asking parents to please talk to your kids about stranger danger.

