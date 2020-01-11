Norton cheerleader recovering from collapse at school dance falls ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Norton High School cheerleader Emma Pfouts has made significant strides in her recovery process after an asthma attack caused her heart to stop beating at her school's homecoming dance last year. Unfortunately, her mother says she has recently fallen ill.

Emma's mother, Christina Weigand, shared an update on her Facebook page saying that her daughter is very sick.

The teen has reportedly been dealing with pain and underwent several tests over the past few days as doctors work to diagnose it.

"I’m sure it’s not surprising when I tell you how she continued to do therapy despite the pain," Weigand wrote on Facebook Saturday. "Unfortunately, today she didn’t participate in any therapy for the first time as she is really sick."

Weigand says Emma's doctors believe she has a respiratory virus. The family is hoping it's not respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) which can be very serious to people with weakened immune systems.

RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms. The CDC says most people recover in a week or two from the infection, but for infants and other at-risk patients, RSV can be serious.

Due to Emma's fragile state, all visitation has stopped. Her family doesn't want to take any chances, so they say visitation will likely remain stopped until the respiratory infection season ends.

"A common cold to us is devastating to her," Weigand said. "It’s been a rough week and to say we are exhausted is an understatement. Please say a prayer for Emma that she gets through this sickness quickly."

