New Jersey mom says she received used diapers in Amazon Warehouse shipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WJW) — A New Jersey mother claims she received used diapers in a recent Amazon shipment.

According to WPIX, Nassly Sales ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon's warehouse section where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate. The company's website states that they inspect and certify all open-box products before reselling them.

Sales places a routine Amazon Warehouse order of two boxes of diapers each month.

However, when the package arrived earlier this week she said it was heavier than usual.

“I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep. The lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly folded and they are soiled,” she told WPIX.

Sales said she disinfected her child's nursery and took extra measures to clean her 19-month-old daughter who has a compromised immune system.

The family reportedly hasn't had the substance in the diapers tested but claims it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon said, in a statement obtained by the news outlet, they are "investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right.”