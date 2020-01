CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man was robbed at gunpoint after picking up a pizza in Ohio City on Wednesday.

The victim parked his car in an apartment parking lot on Lorain Avenue near West 32nd Street. Police said as he walked towards the building, a suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The man handed over his wallet, then the suspect fled on Penn Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.